NIPA manhole tragedy: Teenager recounts how he recovered Ibrahim’s body

KARACHI: 14-year-old Tanveer recounted how he recovered three years old Ibrahim’s body, who fell into an open manhole near NIPA Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

Ibrahim,3, fell into an open manhole outside a departmental store in Karachi on Sunday and his body was retrieved on Monday.

Ibrahim’s body was found 15 hours after the incident, nearly one kilometre away from the accident site, in a drainage channel. It was retrieved by Tanveer, a teenage boy working at a local grocery shop.

Speaking to ARY News, Tanveer narrated the entire situation. He said the area was crowded when people learned that a child had fallen into a manhole and could not be located.

He explained that the drainage channel flows in three directions. “I thought I should check the point where the water flow is stronger—maybe I’ll spot something. When I looked into the drain, I saw the child’s foot. I then climbed down and, with great difficulty, pulled him out.”

Tanveer added that while he was carrying the body, police officers stopped him and asked him to hand it over. “I told them no, I will give him to his parents.” Shortly after, the boy’s parents and media personnel arrived at the location.

Later, Tanveer and his father were invited to the SSP East office. SSP East Dr. Farrukh presented the teenager with a cash reward and a bouquet in recognition of his courageous act, while the child’s father was also honoured with a garland.