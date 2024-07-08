web analytics
Monday, July 8, 2024
Nisar Khuhro elected chairman Sindh PAC

KARACHI: People’s Party’s Nisar Khuhro has been elected unopposed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

All PAC members endorsed Nisar Khuhro’s name as chairman.

The committee comprises of Qasim Soomro, Saadia Javed, Farrukh Ahmed, Fakhr uz Zaman, Khurram Karim Soomro and Sunni Ittehad Council’s Mohammad Rehan Rajput.

Khuhro, a PPP MPA elected from Larkana, after his election as chair vowed to monitor the utilization of funds and expenditures in all districts of Sindh.

He said illegal use of government funds won’t be tolerated at any cost.

PPP’s Rehana Laghari was elected chairperson of the house’s standing committee for rules and regulations and discipline.

Farzana Hanif was elected chairperson of the house’s standing committee for cooperative societies.

Moreover, Mehmood Alam Jamote was elected chairman standing committee for forests and environment.

