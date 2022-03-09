Nisar Khuhro elected senator on vacant seat from Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro on Wednesday elected senator on a seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda, according to unofficial results.

The polling was held in the Sindh Assembly building and continued until 4 pm without any break.

Also Read: No relief for Faisal Vawda as SC turns down plea

Though the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Agha Arsalan had filed nomination papers for the seat, the PTI and its allies at the Centre had announced to boycott the election.

Despite the boycott, two PTI MPAs voted for PPP candidate Nisar Khuhro.

On Tuesday, PTI’s Sindh president and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi tweeted, “The PTI-led opposition will boycott tomorrow’s [March 9] Senate election in Sindh Assembly on seat vacated due to Faisal Vawda’s disqualification.

Also Read: Faisal Vawda’s appeal against lifetime disqualification dismissed

On Feb 9, the commission disqualified Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

Comments