PPP’s Nisar Khuhro says constitution is currently ‘suspended’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Wednesday said the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan is currently ‘suspended.’

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Nisar Khuhro asked why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is delaying the announcement of the election date.

“Delay in announcement of election date creates doubts,” the PPP leader said and asked how ECP authority has become supreme over the constitution of the land.

Nisar Khuhro clarified that the PPP is not demanding a date for the election because it wants to win. “Elections are held for the country, not for a specific party.”

The PPP leader said all political parties should be given a ‘level playing field’ and no restrictions over their contact with the people.

Replying to a query, Khuhro said the constitution of Pakistan is currently ‘suspended’ and went on to say that the country is being ‘dragged’ into the 1950s era.

Read more: PPP opposed extension in caretaker govt’s tenure: Nayyar Bokhari

Earlier in October, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murad Ali Shah urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the general election date.

Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged ECP to immediately announce the election date as it is the only solution to the country’s problems.