Nishtar Hospital bodies scandal: Inquiry committee prepares report

MULTAN: The inquiry committee has prepared the probe report after the discovery of bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The concerned authorities decided to take action against the hospital employees who left bodies abandoned on Nishtar Hospital’s roof.

The committee completed the inquiry into the incident and sent a report to the additional chief secretary. The inquiry team suggested in its report that police will be responsible for taking back the unclaimed body after bringing it to the hospital.

It added that the police will perform the burial of the unclaimed body with the coordination of the secretary of the relevant union council. Moreover, it has been recommended for the police and the hospital administration to be in contact for the burial of the bodies.

On October 13, the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Adviser Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

READ: PUNJAB CM TAKES NOTICE OF NISHTAR HOSPITAL BODIES SCANDAL

The distressing videos of the abandoned bodies on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital – a teaching hospital of Nishtar Medical University – have also surfaced.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies were thrown on the floor and old wooden cot.

Following the discovery of unclaimed bodies, the hospital administration swung into action and launched an inquiry.

Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the unclaimed bodies. He directed the secretary of specialised healthcare to submit the inquiry report within three days.

The secretary of specialised healthcare notified a six-member inquiry committee headed by the additional secretary of specialised healthcare Muzammil Bashir.

