Nissan considering car development with Honda

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is considering a joint project for vehicle and powertrain development with Honda Motor in the U.S., Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa told the Nikkei business daily on Thursday.

Nissan and Honda said last December they were in talks to merge but in February the two Japanese automakers ended the discussions, which were strained by disagreements including over the balance of power. There are currently no talks over a merger or capital alliance, the Nikkei cited Espinosa as saying.

After taking over as chief executive in April, Espinosa has unveiled a major overhaul that will slash about 15% of Nissan’s workforce and cut its number of manufacturing plants to 10 from 17 as the automaker makes a push to lower costs.

“We are discussing various topics with Honda including the mutual product complementation,” Nissan said in a statement. “However, we have nothing to announce at this moment.”

The U.S. is the top auto market by volume for both companies. Nissan has suffered in the U.S. from a lack of hybrid vehicles, which is one area in which Honda is strong.

Nissan has been considering producing pickup trucks for Honda at its U.S. plants, where usage is currently low, the Nikkei said, citing unnamed sources. Espinosa told the Nikkei that Nissan is considering various options.

The Yokohama-based automaker said last week its North American sales grew almost 7% in the second quarter, benefiting from a more focused marketing effort and a greater emphasis on retail business over fleet sales.