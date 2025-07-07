Nissan recalls over 443,000 vehicles citing engine failure

Nissan is recalling 443,899 vehicles in the U.S. due to an engine failure, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The company identified a potential manufacturing defect in some engine components in the vehicles, which may cause engine damage or complete failure, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety agency said.

The recall includes certain model years of the Nissan Rogue, Altima, Infiniti QX50, and Infiniti QX55 vehicles, the NHTSA recall report said, estimating that 1.2% of all vehicles have the defect.

About Nissan Motors

Nissan is a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer that has a significant presence in the United States. With a history dating back to 1933, Nissan has established itself as a leading brand in the global automotive industry. In the US, Nissan operates through its subsidiary, Nissan North America, which oversees the company’s manufacturing, sales, and research and development activities. Nissan’s US operations are headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and the company has manufacturing facilities in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi. Nissan’s US operations have been instrumental in the company’s global success. The company’s popular models, such as the Altima, Sentra, and Rogue, are manufactured and sold in the US market. Nissan has also been investing in electric vehicle technology and has introduced the Nissan Leaf, one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the US. With a strong network of dealerships and a commitment to innovation, Nissan continues to be a major player in the US automotive market.