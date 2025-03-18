Did Nita Ambani gift Bugatti to Rohit Sharma after CT25 triumph?

web analytics
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Fans were left surprised when photos went viral on social media showing Nita Ambani gifting a Bugatti car to Rohit Sharma after India’s Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

The opening batter is among the most successful captains in cricket history, having led his team to victories in four major tournaments.

Before leading India to victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma led India to victories in Asia Cup 2018, Asia Cup 2023 and T20 World Cup 2024.

Weeks after India’s victory in the tournament, a couple of images made rounds on social media showing Nita Ambani giving a Bugatti car as a gift to the India captain.

Several Indian social media users shared photos where Nita Ambai is seen handing over the keys to the India captain with a blue Bugatti car in the background.Nita Ambani, Bugatti, Rohit Sharma, india captain

However, it has now been revealed that the two viral photos were in fact fabricated using AI technology.

Read more: Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy fate takes surprising turn after CT25

After digging deep, it can be seen that Ambani is sporting different attires in the two images while Rohit Sharma is also wearing different team India jerseys.

Additionally, Nita Ambani’s left hand in one of the viral photos was not fully formed while ‘India’ was misspelt on the India captain’s jersey.

According to Indian media outlets, multiple AI detection tools also confirmed that the photos were generated using Artificial Intelligence.

