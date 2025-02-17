Nita Ambani makes shocking claim about Hardik Pandya, Krunal

Nita Ambani, owner of the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), has made shocking revelations about Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

Hardik made his MI debut in 2015 and was later selected for the Indian national team as an all-rounder.

Since then, he has remained a regular feature of the India team and also leads the MI.

However, the Pandya brothers did not have it easy and they struggled early in their career.

In a recent interview, Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani recalled her first meeting with Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya in 2015 at a preparatory camp.

“In IPL, we all have a fixed budget, so every team can spend x amount of money, so we had to think about new ways of getting talent… So I remember scouting for talent, and I used to go to every Ranji Trophy match, and my scouts and I would go to all these domestic cricket matches. And one day, our scouts took two young, lanky, thin boys to the camp,” she said.

“I was talking to them, and they said that for three years, they’ve eaten nothing but Maggi noodles because they’ve had no money. But in them, I saw the spirit, the passion and the hunger that they wanted to make it big,” Nita Ambai added.

The Mumbai Indians’ owner revealed that the two boys were Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

“In 2015, I bought Hardik Pandya at $10,000 in the auction, and today, he’s the proud captain of Mumbai Indians,” she said.

Nita Ambani also revealed the story behind discovering star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in 2013.

She recalled seeing Bumrah castling South Africa batter AB de Villiers for MI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and giving him a send-off.

“Our scouts got one young cricketer with an odd body language, and they said watch him bowl. We watched him he could just speak to the ball. That was our Bumrah and the rest is history,” she said.