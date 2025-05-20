India revokes Prof. Nitasha Kaul’s overseas citizenship for criticizing Modi policies

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has revoked the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status of London-based academic Professor Nitasha Kaul, allegedly over her criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

Prof. Kaul, a British citizen of Indian origin and a Kashmiri Pandit, is a professor at the University of Westminster, according to Indian media reports.

Kaul said that she has received a cancellation of her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

She called it a “bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of transnational repression” aimed at punishing her for academic work critical of anti-minority and anti-democratic policies under Modi’s government.

Kaul also shared an excerpt from the cancellation notice on X, which stated:

“And whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the Government of India that you have been found indulging in anti-India activities, motivated by malice and complete disregard for facts or history. Through your inimical writings, speeches and journalistic activities at various international forums and on social media platforms, you regularly target India and its institutions on the matters of India’s sovergnity….”

IMPORTANT NOTE – I received a cancellation of my #OCI (Overseas Citizenship of #India) *today* after arriving home. A bad faith, vindictive, cruel example of #TNR (transnational repression) punishing me for scholarly work on anti-minority & anti-democratic policies of #Modi rule. pic.twitter.com/7L60klIfrv — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) May 18, 2025

This is not the first time Prof. Kaul has faced action from Indian authorities. In 2024, she was denied entry into India upon arrival at Bengaluru airport. At the time, she had been invited by the Congress-led Karnataka government to speak at an official event.

The OCI status grants individuals of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship a multiple-entry, life-long visa to India, allowing them to live and work in the country without restrictions. Its cancellation effectively bars Prof. Kaul from entering India.

Meanwhile, World-reputed Kashmiri think tank – Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has condemned the Indian government’s decision to revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of Prof. Natasha Koul.

“Prof. Koul, a vocal advocate for the rights of all Kashmiris and a tireless voice for the voiceless, has become the latest victim of India’s systematic suppression of dissent. By targeting her for raising concerns about the Indian government’s iron-fisted policies in the region, New Delhi demonstrates a clear pattern of intimidation and reprisal against overseas Kashmiris who seek to expose the realities on the ground”, KIIR said in a statement released to the media here on Tuesday.

“This is not an isolated incident,” stated veteran Kashmiri rights defender and Chairman of KIR, Altaf Hussain Wani.

Wani continued as saying “Prof. Koul joins a growing list of individuals – including Muzmil Ayoub Thakur, Dr. Adil Dar, Dr. G.N. Mir, and scores of others – who have been unjustly denied their OCI rights. Hundreds more remain under the watchful eye of Indian agencies, effectively stifling their freedom of movement and expression.”

The KIIR Chairman urgently called upon the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner to take immediate cognizance of the alarming trend and investigate the systematic targeting of Kashmiri diaspora members.