India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulls down Musli woman's hijab

The Chief Minister of Bihar, the state of India, Nitish Kumar, has come under fire after a video went viral showing him forcibly removing the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during an official event.

A shameful incident happened at the Chief Minister’s house during a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited doctors.

In the footage, CM Nitish Kumar is seen asking Dr Nusrat Parveen, a muslim woman doctor, to remove her hijab before pulling it off himself in front of attendees.

Modi’s key ally and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar forcibly pulls down the veil of a Muslim lady doctor while giving her an appointment letter. In Modi’s India, misogyny and Islamophobia have official sanction! pic.twitter.com/4VizyaN6Oc — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 15, 2025

The video has gone viral on social media, prompting strong reactions from opposition parties, and India’s main opposition party, the Congress, has demanded the chief minister’s immediate resignation, calling the act shameful and unacceptable.

The leaders of the opposition party deemed the act of Nitish Kumar as a violation of a woman’s dignity and her personal and religious freedoms, saying the act is unpardonable.

Congress leaders also claimed that the episode raised serious questions about the safety and dignity of women and minorities under governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

The controversy has also sparked widespread outrage online, with many social media users questioning the chief minister’s conduct and judgment.

Numerous social media users also raised questions about Nitish Kumar’s mental health, stressing that his mental condition has deteriorated and he has now become RSS operator completely.