NJPMC orders 3-month deadline to decide under-trial prisoners' cases pending over 3 years

ISLAMABAD: In a significant decision, the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) has ordered that cases of under-trial prisoners pending for more than three years be fast-tracked and decided within three months.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of Pakistan chaired the 57th meeting of the NJPMC on Wednesday at the Supreme Court. The meeting was attended by the chief justices of all high courts and the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

Reviewing implementation of decisions taken in its 56th meeting, the committee reiterated its resolve to strengthen institutional capacity, improve access to justice, and ensure effective and timely disposal of cases.

Framework to address non-production of arrested persons

The committee was informed that the federal government is developing a structured redressal mechanism to address complaints regarding the non-production of arrested persons before a magistrate within 24 hours. The framework is expected to be finalised within two weeks.

The NJPMC stressed strict compliance with legal requirements and directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to provide periodic updates on progress and implementation.

Tax cases

The committee appreciated the Islamabad High Court for the expeditious disposal of high-impact tax cases and expressed satisfaction over overall compliance by high courts with earlier directions.

It was decided that each high court would constitute designated benches to hear cases under the Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbitral Awards) Act, 2011.

The committee also acknowledged the Federal Board of Revenue’s efforts to discourage frivolous litigation, including screening of meritless appeals, and appreciated the development of High Court–wise Litigation Management System dashboards.

The committee commended high courts and the district judiciary for disposing of a substantial number of cases within prescribed timelines between September 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026. During this period, high courts reported a combined pendency of 1,274,780 cases and disposed of 754,006 cases.

LHC dispose of highest number of cases

The Lahore High Court disposed of 622,831 cases, followed by Peshawar High Court (66,303), Sindh High Court (42,370), Islamabad High Court (12,226) and Balochistan High Court (10,276).

The NJPMC recommended acknowledging best-performing judicial officers through certificates and other incentives. It also appreciated progress in clearing old succession cases, particularly those pending since 2019.

Reviewing the performance of model criminal and civil courts, the committee noted that 13,141 civil and 46,441 criminal cases were decided during the reporting period.

The Lahore High Court was particularly appreciated for disposing of almost all cases older than 2020. High courts were urged to further reduce pendency in the next phase.

Jail reforms by IHC

The committee lauded progress made by the Islamabad High Court in advancing jail reform initiatives and directed chief justices to convene meetings of their respective provincial justice committees to finalise action plans.

It emphasised coordinated oversight and timely implementation to ensure meaningful improvements in prison administration and protection of inmates’ rights.

Guidelines for AI use in judiciry

The NJPMC unanimously adopted national guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in judicial institutions and appreciated Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar for his role in finalising the framework and developing the National Judicial Analytics Dashboard.

High courts will retain autonomy to design operational safeguards tailored to their institutional needs.

The committee also called for phased implementation of e-filing across all districts, directing high courts to review and amend rules where necessary to facilitate comprehensive electronic filing and strengthen capacity at the district level.

The committee expressed satisfaction over legislative steps initiated by the Ministry of Law and Justice to introduce mandatory pre-trial mediation and urged high courts to coordinate with provincial law departments for early implementation.

It further decided to prioritise establishment of women-centric facilities during 2026–27, including provision of free legal aid, psycho-social services, mediation, gender-based violence support systems and child protection mechanisms.

Framework to discourage false litigation

To discourage false and frivolous litigation, the NJPMC constituted a committee headed by the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, comprising registrars of all high courts, to propose a statutory framework on the pattern of the Cost of Litigation Act, 2017.

Across provinces, 82,599 under-trial prisoners are currently incarcerated, including 2,470 who have been in custody for over three years — 1,609 in Punjab, 708 in Sindh, 146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven in Balochistan.

The meeting concluded with appreciation for the sustained efforts of high courts, the Attorney General’s Office and the Law and Justice Commission Secretariat in strengthening judicial administration and enhancing public confidence in the justice system, the statement added.