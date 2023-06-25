NLC launches cargo service to China

ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Cell (NLC) launches regular cargo service for China, connecting Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a bid to promote bilateral trade and activate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) has commenced regular cargo service from Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai.

The launch of this cargo service will help pave the way for the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the International Road Transport (TIR) ​​Convention in the future.

These agreements will establish clear roadmaps for regional trade development, ensuring overall economic progress in the region.

To mark the departure of trucks heading towards China, NLC organized a ceremony at the Silk Route Dry Port in Sost.

After completing the required customs and immigration procedures, the trucks ventured on their journey to Kashgar, eventually entering the border city of China through the Khunjerab Pass.

Upon their return, these trucks will carry imported cargo to various cities across Pakistan, strengthening the two-way nature of the Silk road as historic trade route.

The launch of cross-border cargo service for China has been welcomed by all stakeholders, expressing optimism that this facility will significantly boost bilateral trade between the two friendly nations.

Prior to this development, NLC has taken several measures to enhance Pakistan’s imports through land routes.

With remarkable success, NLC has established trade routes to Turkey and Azerbaijan via Iran and facilitated the transportation of commercial goods to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan through Afghanistan.

The introduction of new transit terminals under the TIR Convention in these countries has resulted in noticeable time and cost reductions for traders.