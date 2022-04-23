No-ball incident: Rishabh Pant fined 100% match fee for breach of conduct

Mumbai: Delhi Capital’s captain Rishabh Pant and coach Praveen Amre have been fined heavily by the BCCI after the no-ball controversy against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre were both fined 100% of their match fees, with Amre also handed a one-match ban.

Delhi Pacer Shardul Thakur has also been fined 50% of the match fee for his behaviour.

All hell broke out when the Delhi team needed 24 runs off 4 deliveries as Rovman Powell hit a full toss ball out of the park, to hit his 3rd consecutive six of the over. Umpire deemed the ball legal but Rishabh Pant thought otherwise.

The captain demanded the umpire to go to the third umpire and decide whether the ball was above the waist of the batsman or not. But, the umpire stood his ground, to which Rishabh Pant and coach Praveen Amre signalled to call their players back.

The crowd kept chanting ‘cheater cheater’ as the drama unfolded at the Wankhade Stadium Mumbai.

Rishabh and coach Amre’s behaviour has been condemned by many cricketing legends. Former England captain and batter Kevin Pietersen, who was at the Wankhede Stadium working for host broadcaster Star Sports, called Pant and Amre’s actions ‘unacceptable’.

“The behaviour of Delhi here, I don’t think that would have happened if Ricky Ponting was there,” Pietersen said on the post-match show on Friday.

