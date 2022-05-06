No chances of heatwave in Karachi: Met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted that there are no chances of heat wave in Karachi until May 15, ARY NEWS reported.

“The weather will remain hot and humid, however, there are no chances of a heat wave in Karachi for now,” the met authorities said, adding that temperature would touch a peak of 34 to 36 C while it would decline to 27 C in the early hours of the day.

The met office further said that the humidity has been recorded at 76 percent in Karachi.

Yesterday, the Met Office has predicted a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

The weather will remain hot and humid in Karachi today with maximum temperature between 34-36 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

Under the influence of westerly wave passing from northeast Balochistan, dust storm or thunderstorm with rainfall is expected in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Ghotki districts of Sindh this afternoon or evening.

Rainfall is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda and Kohat are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm in KP.

While rainfall is also expected in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Maximum temperature in the country, 45 degree Celsius, was recorded at Sibi in Balochistan yesterday. Maximum temperature in Turbat remained 44 degree Celsius, while in Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Mithi and Okara it remained 41 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

