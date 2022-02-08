‘No chances of heavy rain’ as Karachi receives showers

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi on Tuesday received rainfall with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting that there are no chances of heavy rain in the metropolitan, ARY NEWS reported.

The areas that witnessed rainfall in the city included Saddar, Old City area, Site Area, Baldia, Orangi, Malir, Liaquatabad, Sohrab Goth, North Karachi, Bufferzone, Surjani, and North Nazimabad.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the clouds will be scatted by evening in the city and parts of the city have received a drizzle in the morning hours.

“There are no chances of a heavy rainfall,” he said.

Meanwhile, incidents of motorbikes getting slipped in the middle of the roads have also been reported from some parts of the city after rainfall with authorities claiming that no major incidents were however not reported to the hospitals.

Read More: MET OFFICE FORECAST LIGHT RAIN, DRIZZLE FOR KARACHI TOMORROW

The MET Office in its forecast on Monday had said, a weak westerly wave is passing over from upper parts of the country with its trough extending to southeast Balochistan and adjoining areas of Sindh.

Under the influence of this weather system, drizzle or light rain is expected in Karachi, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jamshoro districts on Tuesday, weather report had said.

Minimum temperatures are likely to drop between 13 or 14 degrees Celsius for a few nights from Wednesday.

Comments