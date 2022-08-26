No chances of heavy rain in Karachi as monsoon system weakens

KARACHI: No chances of heavy rains in Sindh including Karachi as the monsoon low-pressure has weakened, the Met Office said in its weather report.

The system of monsoon low-pressure has weakened and is about to end. The Met Office said, currently the weather in Karachi is cloudy and the city can receive drizzle in today’s afternoon.

The maximum temperature in Karachi likely to remain between 30 to 32 degree centigrade.

The Met office in its weather advisory further said that the wet spell to continue over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan till tonight, which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create more water logging in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub districts of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs.

Comments