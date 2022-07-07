No chances of heavy rainfall in Karachi: DG Met

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Thursday ruled out chances of heavy rainfall in Karachi amid ongoing monsoon spell in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

“There are low chances of heavy rainfall in the city during the ongoing monsoon spell,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said, adding that the city will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall till July 9.

“Some Karachi areas may receive heavy falls during the period,” he further added.

Parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday night amid a forecast of showers in the metropolis.

Areas including Super Highway, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nagin Chowrangi, Bufferzone, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, SITE area, Garden, Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi received light to moderate rainfall.

HEAVY RAIN LASHES PARTS OF KARACHI

Karachi Press Club, Saddar, M A Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, Airport, Shah Faisal Colony, Sharea Faisal, Clifton and other areas have also received rainfall.

The rain lashed Super Highway, Cattle Market, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad and its adjoining areas.

