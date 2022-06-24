No chances of rain in Karachi today: met office

KARACHI: There are no chances of rain in the city on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said today, further predicting maximum temperature at 38 C in the metropolis.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature record in the city stands at 29.5 C and currently, it stands at 32 C. The mercury could go up to 38 C.

It said that the humidity will remain around 52 percent with winds likely to blow from South West at 29 kilometers per hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four persons including three children lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents that occurred in Karachi during the first spell of rainfall.

Four persons were killed in accidents due to thunderstorms and heavy downpours in different areas of Karachi. Two children aged 4 and 5 years were killed in a wall collapse incident in Malir’s Millat Town area.

In another wall collapse incident, a 45-year-old man was killed in Gulshan-e-Areesha in Met Department area. An eight-year-old boy has also lost his life after a wall collapsed in Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad area.

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, the worst traffic jams were witnessed in different areas including Sharea Faisal, Tariq Road, Allahwali Chowrangi, Purani Sabzi Mandi, Hassan Square, University Road, Karsaz, Stadium Road and Millennium Mall.

