No complaint received during Sindh LG elections: ECP

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that they have not received any complaints with regard to the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh province following claims of violence and rigging from multiple political parties except the ruling PPP, ARY NEWS reported.

Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Chohan said that all institutions played their role during the local government elections and they did not receive a complaint during the election process.

“CCTV cameras and police personnel were also deployed at sensitive polling stations,” he said.

He said that some incidents were reported at polling stations however they were far less than reported during the 2015 LG elections.

Aijaz Chohan said that they needed support from institutions for unbiased, peaceful polls and had, therefore, sought support from Pakistan Army and Rangers for the second phase of elections.

“The ECP has the powers to suspend a candidate involved in violating law and order however it is the police that are responsible to deal with any untoward incident,” the provincial election commissioner said.

