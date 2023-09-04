‘No compromise on katcha operation, anti-street crime measures’

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz said on Monday that no compromise will be made on the katcha operation and anti-street crime measures, ARY News reported.

Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Haris Nawaz reiterated his stance on anti-street crime measures. While addressing a press conference, he said that no concession would be given to the wrongdoers.

“We are adopting comprehensive steps to curb the street crimes and narcotics. The enemies of Pakistan are always ready to take advantage of our weakness.”

Haris Nawaz said that a sorrowful incident took place in Jaranwala in which the Christian community was targeted. He added that the enemies of Pakistan are planning to carry out more incidents like Jaranwala.

The home minister announced to launch a thorough investigation into the Gulshan-e-Hadeed incident. “We are not facing any political pressure and action will be taken. No compromise will be made on katcha operation and anti-street crime measures.”

He vowed that the authorities will take action in all crime hotspots. He hinted at carrying out an operation in Ghotki, Kashmore and Jacobabad.

Yesterday, Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz said preparations were being made for major operations in Sindh’s capital Karachi and its interior areas of the province.

Talking to media at Makli Bypass here, Haris Nawaz said that the operation will be launched as new officers will come today or the next day.

The home minister said that peace will return to Sindh after the posting of good officers. Sindh will turn into a cradle of peace, he said.

“Preparations have been completed for an operation in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Kandhkot,” Haris Nawaz said.

“Operation will be conducted at all places in Katcha and Pacca areas,” caretaker home minister of Sindh said.

“We are not going to initiate political victimization against anyone,” he said.

“Action being taken against those having NAB or other cases against them,” he said.

“We will hold free, fair and transparent election and will issue instructions as and when the election date given,” he added.