According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC delivered the keynote address during the seminar on “Regional Environment and Imperatives of Security” at the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) in Islamabad.

The CJCSC – who is also the Deputy Chairman of the National Command Authority (NCA) – reiterated the significance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability as the guarantor of deterrence and defense of the motherland.

“Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities guarantee the defence and integrity of the motherland,” the CJCSC said.

He further said: “Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys across the board support of all political parties and the people of Pakistan. The NCA, with all its political and military leadership, stands firm for the strategic program.”

The CJCSC asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan is a confident and responsible nuclear power. It pursues the policy of full-spectrum deterrence within the precincts of credible minimum deterrence,” the ISPR quoted CJCSC as saying.

“Our national security and safety architecture meets all national and international obligations and caters for all kinds of scenarios”

“As a norm in other nuclear-capable nations, unnecessary and unfounded views on the strategic program should be avoided. When necessary, NCA is the right forum to issue specific responses or views,” the Chairman JCSC concluded.

