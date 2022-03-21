No-confidence motion: Govt allies’ final decision likely at eleventh hour

LAHORE: The allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) are likely to make a final decision regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the eleventh hour, ARY News reported on Monday.

The allies are likely to take a final decision in a few days regarding their support to the government or the opposition ahead of the no-confidence motion.

It was learnt that PML-Q will make a final decision after March 25 while MQM-P hints at announcing its strategy after March 26.

Sources told ARY News that the Chaudhry brothers will arrive in Islamabad on March 24, whereas, PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi, who is currently travelling abroad, will arrive in the federal capital on March 23.

MQM-P leaders in Islamabad

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will hold another round of talks with the opposition leaders in Islamabad tomorrow ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A delegation of MQM-P leaders along with Amir Khan and Waseem Akhtar departed for Islamabad. The second delegation of MQM-P leaders will land in Islamabad in the evening, sources added.

The MQM-P and the opposition leaders are likely to discuss the political situation and strategy on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the upcoming meeting.

Yesterday, MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had been given authority by the activists for taking final decision regarding the political strategy and meetings with the leaders of other parties.

Nawaz Sharif’s return

In another development, it emerged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif had decided to return home from London after the success of the no-confidence motion.

READ: SHEHBAZ SHARIF TO BE NEXT PM IF NO-TRUST SUCCEEDS: MARYAM NAWAZ

Sources added that Nawaz Sharif could travel to Saudi Arabia first before landing in Pakistan. His arrival in Pakistan is expected in the first week of May.

Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan has also reached London where he will hold consultations with other physicians regarding the health condition of the former premier. Nawaz Sharif also apprised close relatives and his brother Shehbaz Sharif regarding his decision.

