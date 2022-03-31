‘Pakistan needs Imran Khan’

Actor Maya Ali expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the opposition parties have teamed up for a vote of no-confidence against him.

In an Instagram post, Pehli Si Muhabbat termed the Prime Minister as the only man in politics who wants to do something right for the country.

She is not the only celebrity to have expressed her solidarity with the founder of the ruling party. Earlier, actor Shaan Shahid along with musician Haroon Shahid and cricketer Javeria Khan spoke in favour of PM Imran Khan.

Remember the oath remember the words remember the struggle remember the one true leader fighting for all of us 🇵🇰#LionoftheEast @ImranKhanPTI #istandwithikforever pic.twitter.com/F0QunEMqww — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 31, 2022

I stand with Imran Khan 🇵🇰#Pakistan — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) March 30, 2022

All that matters is whether you stand behind Imran Khan today or not. He’ll need each one of us! This is the time. Do not let this pull you down. 🇵🇰♥️ #ImranKhan — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) March 30, 2022

A no-confidence move, once passed by at least 20 per cent of the lawmakers from the lower house of the parliament, or in our case the National Assembly, ensues that the speaker convenes a parliamentary session and takes a vote on the resolution following which it shall be decided whether Prime Minister Imran Khan is here to stay or he’d relinquish his premiership.

As per the National Assembly website: There is a democratic procedure to remove the Prime Minister from his office if he loses the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly.

In this respect, a resolution for a vote of no-confidence is moved by not less than 20% of the total membership of the National Assembly.

If the resolution is passed by the majority of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister immediately relinquished powers.

The only way for this no-confidence motion to succeed is that it musters a simple parliamentary majority via a vote. In Pakistan’s case, it’s 172 of the total 342 members.

