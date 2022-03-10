No-confidence motion: MQM-P delegation meets Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: After meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders in Islamabad, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation called on JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

A delegation of the PTI government’s ally, MQM-P comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameenul Haq, Waseem Akhtar, Aamir Khan and Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

JUI-F’s Akram Durrani and Maulana Lutfullah were also present in the meeting. The meeting discussed the matters related to the country’s political situation including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the media, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, they are in contact with every political force in the wake of the country’s rapidly changing political environment.

Consultation is underway to deal with the current situation, he added.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that every party is concerned about the current political situation and underlined the need to deal with the situation in such a way so that democracy remains unharmed.

He said MQM-P is reviewing the situation to ensure that democracy remains safe amid no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P delegation met with the PML-Q leadership.

According to inside story of the meeting between two allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), MQM-P took PML-Q into confidence about their yesterday’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi.

MQM-P informed PML-Q that they supported PTI despite reservations but their [MQM-P] demands were still not met, sources said.

