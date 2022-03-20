NoConfidenceMotion: Muneeb Butt gives his prediction

Actor Muneeb Butt on Twitter said the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will not succeed.

The celebrity star took to social media platforms to share his views on the political situation. He asked social media users to save his tweet.

“Save this tweet PM Imran Khan is not going anywhere!” he wrote.

It is to be noted that the joint opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

After the development, the political temperature of the country is rising with every passing day, both the government and opposition parties are trying to get the support of the MNAs.

A no-confidence move, once passed by at least 20 per cent of the lawmakers from the lower house of the parliament, or in our case the National Assembly, ensues that the speaker convenes a parliamentary session and takes a vote on the resolution following which it shall be decided whether Prime Minister Imran Khan is here to stay or he’d relinquish his premiership.

As per the National Assembly website: There is a democratic procedure to remove the Prime Minister from his office if he loses the confidence in the majority of the members of the National Assembly. In this respect, a resolution for a vote of no-confidence is moved by not less than 20% of the total membership of the National Assembly.

If the resolution is passed by the majority of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister immediately relinquished powers.

The only way for this no-confidence motion to succeed is that it musters a simple parliamentary majority via a vote. In Pakistan’s case, it’s 172 of the total 342 members.

