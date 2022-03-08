No-confidence motion: Eight opposition MNAs contact govt, assure support

ISLAMABAD: Eight Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from opposition benches have contacted the treasury benches and assured their support for the no-confidence motion, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

According to government sources, eight members of the opposition met with federal ministers at the Ministers’ Enclave.

The matters related to the no-confidence move came under consideration. The sources privy to the matter said that opposition members in the meeting assured that they would not support the opposition in the no-confidence motion.

They further said that government is in contact with more opposition members to foil their no-trust move.

No-confidence motion

Earlier in the day, the joint opposition has submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-confidence motion.

More than 100 lawmakers from the opposition parties have signed the no-trust motion, sources said.

‘Over 172 MNAs to support no-confidence motion’

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan to get the support of more than 172 MNAs.

This he said while addressing a joint presser along with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief, Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the no-trust motion has been moved by the joint opposition after reaching a consensus that no party single-handedly steer the country out of crises.

