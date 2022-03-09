No-confidence motion: Treasury MNAs to remain absent on voting day

ISLAMABAD: MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The development comes after a consultatory meeting of the federal ministers at the Speaker’s House to chalk out a strategy to quell no-confidence motion against the premier.

According to the sources privy to the development, the meeting decided that the MNAs of the treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day and the responsibility to complete the desired number of 172 lawmakers will lie on the opposition.

The meeting also discussed the issues related to deviant members and added that the option of action against them is available.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain sought time for supporting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

No-trust motion

The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

