No-confidence move against Balochistan CM Bizenjo failed

QUETTA: A no-trust move against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was declared ineffective after the movers failed to produce required members in the house,ARY NEWS reported.

At least 13 MPAs were required to be produced in the support of the no-confidence motion but only 11 members backed the resolution seeking to remove the incumbent chief minister.

The no-trust motion stood ineffective after lacking required support.

Earlier, Balochistan Assembly session, which was summoned this morning at 10:00am for the no-confidence motion, started after five hours delay than the scheduled time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held the rein of the provincial government in October last year after than chief minister, Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

Earlier, PTI leader Yar Muhammad Rind while confirming the no-trust move claimed that they have the required numbers and the no-trust move against Bizenjo will succeed. “Quddus Bizenjo has disappointed people and elected representatives of the province,” he said.

When asked who will replace the incumbent CM, he said that all parties will appoint a candidate after consultation and currently they are focused on removing Bizenjo.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson to CM Balochistan earlier said that the vote of no-confidence against CM Abdul Quddus Bazenjo will be defeated.

According to details, the Spokesperson to CM Balochistan has said that they have been anticipating a vote of no-confidence for some time now and that it will be defeated easily.

Spokesperson Farah Azeem talking to ARY News exclusively said that members of the government and the people of Balochistan have complete trust over the chief minister Bazinjo.

It is to be mentioned here that only one chief minister has completed his tenure in the 49 years parliamentary history of Balochistan.

Comments