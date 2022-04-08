No-confidence vote: Red zone to be sealed, security tightened

ISLAMABAD: The local administration of Islamabad has decided to seal the red zone to maintain foolproof security amid the vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Islamabad Police and local administration had formed a strategy to ensure peace ahead of the vote of no-confidence against the PM in the National Assembly on 9 April.

According to details, all routes leading to the Red Zone would be sealed during the National Assembly session. Entry and exit to the Red Zone, for authorized personnel only, would be allowed via Margalla road.

Islamabad Police and other security agencies would be deployed in the Red Zone to ensure peace. Check posts and CCTV cameras installed in the Red Zone would be used to monitor the situation.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, had announced the verdict on the suo motu case on the deputy speaker’s ruling to reject the motion of no-confidence, declaring the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Sori’s ruling ‘unconstitutional’.

The top court had ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the NA session on April 9, Saturday to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion.

The SC ruling also directed that the government could not stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion.

