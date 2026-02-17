'No deal, no dheel': Atta Tarar on relief to PTI founder

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has said that neither any deal is taking place nor any leniency is being given to the PTI founder.

Speaking to the media in London, Atta Tarar stated that the matter of PTI founder Imran Khan is before the courts and there is no deal of any kind.

He said the health of the PTI founder Imran Khan is not alarming, adding that sensationalism regarding his health was spread on social media.

According to the minister, his health is much improved and the issue that existed has been resolved. He said PTI leaders were briefed about the health of the Adiala Jail inmate at Adiala Jail, and stressed that there should be no politics over the PTI founder’s health.

Atta Tarar remarked that those who once claimed they would remove air-conditioners from barracks are now doing politics over health matters. He also said he has received an invitation to attend the Gaza Board of Peace Gaza Board of Peace, adding that Pakistan’s stance on Palestine is clear and that the country has always played a constructive role.

Referring to foreign visits, the information minister said a Pakistani prime minister visited Austria after 34 years, noting that prior to this, Nawaz Sharif had visited Austria in 1992.

Commenting on cricket, Atta Tarar said there had been no formal discussion with the prime minister following the defeat against India. He added that winning and losing are part of the game, there is room for improvement in the team, and things will get better.