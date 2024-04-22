No drones in Karachi for next seven days

KARACHI: In an effort to address security concerns, the Commissioner of Karachi announced a ban on flying drones in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the issued notification, the citizens were barred from flying drones in the city for the next seven days amidst strict security measures in Karachi.

In another development, Commissioner Karachi announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis.

A notification has been issued by the office of the Karachi Commissioner announcing a public holiday on April 23 with all the public and private offices and schools remaining closed across the city.

According to the notification, the public holiday has been announced because of the arrival of foreign dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

Shortly after reaching the country, the Iranian president arrived at the Prime Minister’s House where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was also presented with a guard of honor.