No early drop scene of ongoing political drama, says Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The ongoing political drama in the country won’t have an early drop scene, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi talking to media here said on Saturday.

In an informal chat with media men, Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader predicted change in characters of the political drama.

“The Handi (cooking pot) has cooked, half of it has already distributed, while the remaining half is being given out,” Pervaiz Elahi said.

“Those who have brought Islam in politics have no future,” he said. “Our future is bright with the Grace of God,” he said.

“We have a clean slate, clear conscience, and we are devoted with faith,” Elahi said.

“The medicine for the illness of those, who are sitting outside the country is yet to come,” PML-Q leader said.

He said the politics of public rallies would not have any impact over the no-trust motion.

Elahi, an ally of the ruling PTI, has attracted the focus of the media, amid the political situation emerged in the country after the opposition parties have announced their move for no-trust against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments