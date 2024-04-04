No evidence Bushra Bibi poisoned at Bani Gala: medial report

ISLAMABAD: A medical report of the former first lady Bushra Bibi has found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to her at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The medical report was released by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) after four senior doctors performed a medical examination of the Bushra Bibi.

The report revealed that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues.

The report said that Bushra Bibi’s appetite was not normal and she is suffering from stomach pain.

Earlier in the day, a personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Dr Asim Yousuf, had performed a medical examination of the former first lady Bushra Bibi and found no evidence of any poisonous substance.

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The former prime minister made the startling revelations during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”.

“The court should pass an order for the medical examination of Bushra Bibi,” he said.

The PTI founder demanded that former first lady should be examined by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum hospital.

At this, the court directed PTI founder to submit a written application seeking the medical examination of Bushra Bibi.