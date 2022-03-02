No evidence found against Aryan Khan in drug case!

There is no evidence found of the involvement of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in the drug conspiracy or international drugs trafficking syndicate, as reported.

As per the recent development in the case, reported by an Indian news portal, a special team of NCB has found allegations false, and no evidence against the star kid has been found.

“Aryan Khan was never in possession of drugs hence there was no need to take his phone and check his chats; the chats do not suggest Khan was part of any international syndicate; the raid was not video-recorded as mandated by the NCB manual; the drugs recovered from multiple accused arrested in the case shown as single recovery.”

Moreover, the reports suggest that the SIT probe is not complete, and ‘it could be a couple of months’ before it submits the final report to NCB.

“A legal opinion will be taken before the final decision, particularly on the aspect of whether Khan can be charged for consumption even though he was not carrying any drugs.”

It is pertinent to mention, Aryan Khan, the son of prolific Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 during a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after receiving information about the possession of drugs. He remained in a Mumbai jail before getting released on bail on October 28.

