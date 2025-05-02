No face-saving for India on any misadventure: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan will not let India save face and respond to its misadventure in a befitting manner, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Khawaja Asif warned India against continued provocations, saying that Pakistan will not initiate any action but is ready to respond strongly if provoked.

The defence minister said that Indian Rafale jets have been consistently flying close to Pakistani borders, engaging in provocative behavior. “India is continuously provoking us, but we will not initiate any action,” he said.

Khawaja Asif’s remarks come in response to recent statements by US Vice President JD Vance, who asked India to avoid escalating regional tensions.

“The world, including the US, has not trusted India’s claims against Pakistan. India has yet to present any evidence to the global community to substantiate its allegations,” Khawaja Asif said.

The defense minister said that Pakistan will not be swayed by Indian aggression and will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

“Even India knows that it will face a strong and befitting response in case of any misadvnture.”

The Pakistan Army’s top brass reaffirmed the country’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded in a decisive manner, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) as the forum conducted a comprehensive review of the prevailing geo-strategic environment, with particular emphasis on the current Pakistan-India standoff and the broader regional security calculus.

“While reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, the Forum made clear that any attempt to impose war will be responded to, surely and decisively and aspirations of people of Pakistan shall be respected at all costs, InshaAllah,” the ISPR said.

The forum reiterated that Pakistan’s path to peace and development will not be deterred by terrorism, coercion, or aggression – whether directly or through proxies.

Deliberate destabilisation efforts by the Indian government will be confronted and defeated with resolve and clarity.