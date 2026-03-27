No fans, no fireworks as PSL 11 begins with a hush

The Pakistan Super League got under way with a win for Lahore Qalandars against Hyderabad Kingsmen but without the usual razzmatazz accompanying cricket’s shortest format — or fans.

Organisers of the T20 tournament last weekend said that matches would be played without spectators, and at just two venues instead of six, because of the war in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s government has introduced sweeping austerity measures designed to save fuel, with mounting concerns about supplies as the conflict drags on.

As a result, Thursday night’s opening ceremony — last year marked by spectacular fireworks — was cancelled and the green and white seats of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium were empty.

Fans such as Nadia Tufail, 40, had been eagerly awaiting the start of the 44-match tournament involving eight teams, which runs until May 3.

“Watching a match in the stadium has a completely different kind of enjoyment. There is a large crowd, you get to meet different people and the experience becomes even more exciting,” she said as she watched the match at home.

“There is cheering, noise and celebration, which makes the atmosphere more lively and thrilling. In my opinion, the government’s policy this time was due to the war situation, but such a policy should not be implemented every time.

“People should be given the opportunity to go to the stadium and enjoy the match there because watching at home is not nearly as enjoyable.”

Before the game the normal bustle of spectators arriving at the ground was replaced by a hush, with only armed police and soldiers keeping watch.

Inside, ground staff prepared the pitch and television cameras were set up, with little of the hubbub of expectation and excitement from the gathering crowds.

“For us as well it’s a different experience without a crowd, and we will miss it,” said Pakistan’s former captain, Babar Azam, who plays for PSL side Peshawar Zalmi.

“The fans will miss it too because they bring a different vibe and give players a big boost. Every team has its own fans, and you get a unique kind of support there.

“We will try to play good cricket so that people enjoy watching on TV, and we encourage everyone to support their teams through television and social media.”

Irfan Khan Niazi, from Hyderabad Kingsmen, agreed but said there was no choice.

“We can’t enjoy the game the same way without a crowd but given the situation, we have to make the most of it,” he said.

Niazi was on the losing side on Thursday night as Lahore were easy winners by 69 runs.