No foreign investment arrived in country in 20 years: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that the tax has been slapped over the people earning Rs 50,000 per month.

“The owners of thousands of acres farmland have been out of the tax net in country,” he said.

Talking here Miftah Ismail said that the country is passing through a critical period of its history. The government calling businessmen to purchase 50 million rupees plot of land under the amnesty scheme, he said.

He claimed that not a single dollar’s foreign investment has arrived in the country during last 20 years. “Who will invest when your tax rates have been maximum in the world,” he questioned.

Former minister said that earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was opposing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) while the PTI’s founder was in favour of the law. “Today Shehbaz Sharif backs the PECA law while the PTI’s founder opposing it”.