‘No free electricity being provided to parliamentarians, bureaucrats’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Power Division on Sunday rejected a news about provision of free electricity to parliamentarians and bureaucrats, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division said that no free electricity was being provided to the parliamentarians and bureaucrats.

Moreover, no free electricity was being supplied to any government institutions, the spokesperson said.

A nationwide campaign against the independent power producers (IPPs) agreements prompted the federal government to adopt an emergency plan.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Energy Ministry proposed to end free electricity for government and semi-government institutions in the first phase.

It has also been proposed to end free petrol facilities for officials of the government institutions in the next phase, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been raging for the past couple of weeks.

The worst agreements made with power plants have resulted in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) receiving capacity payments, which are entirely borne by the poor citizens.