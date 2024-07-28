web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘No free electricity being provided to parliamentarians, bureaucrats’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Power Division on Sunday rejected a news about provision of free electricity to parliamentarians and bureaucrats, ARY News reported.  

In a statement, Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division said that no free electricity was being provided to the parliamentarians and bureaucrats.

Moreover, no free electricity was being supplied to any government institutions, the spokesperson said.

A nationwide campaign against the independent power producers (IPPs) agreements prompted the federal government to adopt an emergency plan.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Energy Ministry proposed to end free electricity for government and semi-government institutions in the first phase.

It has also been proposed to end free petrol facilities for officials of the government institutions in the next phase, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a debate blaming the exorbitant electricity prices on expensive power purchase agreements with IPPs has been raging for the past couple of weeks.

Read More: IPPs getting billions of rupees without producing electricity in Pakistan

The worst agreements made with power plants have resulted in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) receiving capacity payments, which are entirely borne by the poor citizens.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.