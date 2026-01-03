SSGC debunks viral rumour about gas load shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday clarified that there is not announcement has been made regarding the gas closure for the residential customers of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The SSGC on its Facebook page clearly state that all the news doing rounds on the social media sites regarding the complete gas closure for residential customers are totally fake and unverified.

The night gas load management from 10 pm night to 5 am morning will continue as the routine, the SSGC added.

It is pertinent to mention here that some news are doing rounds on the social media platforms that gas supply will be suspended in Karachi from Sunday 8 am morning to January 5 8 am morning.

After the SSGC clarification it is found that all the news regarding the gas closure for the next two days in Karachi are false and misleading.