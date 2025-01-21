web analytics
No judicial commission, no progress in talks, says Ali Zafar

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar on Tuesday said that the dialogue with government will not move forward if the judicial commission not constituted.

Talking to ARY News on Tuesday, PTI leader said that the government has been given seven days’ ultimatum, it should respond in writing within seven days.

“Party’s founder has repeatedly said for withdrawing for dialogue if the government refuses our demands,” PTI leader said.

Ali Zafar said that Donald Trump’s return to US Presidency would have profound impact over the world. “We hope no one interferes in our internal matters,” he said.

“But we also expect that wherever human rights used to violate, the world will stand to tackle it”, he said.

