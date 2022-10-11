No law existed for acquiring vehicles from Toshakhana: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari said on Tuesday that there is no law in existence which allows to acquire vehicles from Toshakhana, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Zulfi Bukhari said that PTI had made a delay in registering a case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that no law existed to acquire vehicles from Toshakhana.

Bukhari claimed that Zardari took three vehicles from Toshakhana, whereas, the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had requested to ease the restrictions for the vehicles.

He added that former prime minister Imran Khan had increased Toshakhana’s payment ratio from 15% to 50% during his tenure.

He further claimed that Sharif family had also acquired two expensive vehicles from Toshakhana. Zulfi Bukhari claimed that the matter related to Toshakhana vehicles was an ‘open and shut case’.

Comments