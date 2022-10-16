No major complaint about polling process in Sindh: ECP official

KARACHI: Joint Operating Officer election commission Sindh has denied any major complaint about polling in by elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media during a visit of the Superior College polling station in Shah Faisal Town, Javed Iqbal Shah said that there were complaints about belated beginning of polling at one or two places.

“CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations,” he said.

“The polling process was started at 8:00 in the morning,” he said.

“We are thankful of the Rangers and Police for their assistance,” election commission officer said.

He asked the citizens to cast their votes and become part of the democratic process.

Sindh election commission joint operating officer also denied any incident of lawlessness adding that the police and rangers’ officials standing side by side with the election commission.

The election commission holding by elections at eight national and three provincial assembly seats across the country today. In Sindh, by polls are being held at two National Assembly constituencies in Karachi.

