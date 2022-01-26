Friday, January 28, 2022
'No mention of financial irregularity in Transparency International's report'

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s ranking on the corruption perception index (CPI) released by Transparency International dropped owing to a decline in rule of law category, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that at the time when the World Bank is confirming Pakistan’s growth rate at 5.37 percent, a report whose data sources are vague has made headlines.

“Transparency International has highlighted a decline in rule of law in the country, however, no one knows what is the basis of their assessment,” he said and added that the report has not mentioned any financial irregularities.


He said that without reading the report, even the corrupt opposition dared to criticize the government. What a time has come that PML-N and Fazlur Rehman are declaring Imran Khan-led government as corrupt, the minister added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Transparency International shared a report of the global corruption perception index (CPI 2021), showing that corrupt practices have witnessed an increase in the past year with Pakistan losing three points and 16 ranks in the list.

