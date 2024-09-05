No military trial of PTI’s founder, says Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: The PTI founder’s military trial will not be conducted, said opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub here on Thursday.

Talking to media in Islamabad Omar Ayub said that all imprisoned PTI leaders have been political prisoners. “Produce your evidence if the PTI has been involved in May 09 incidents,” he said.

Ayub said, “the fake government has failed to control price hike,” and claimed that the incumbent setup has no future.

Opposition leader also alleged interior minister Mohsin Naqvi of involvement in sugar and wheat scandals.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar also talking to media outside the Parliament, questioned what talks can be held with the government, even the IPPs owners are not talking with them.

Gohar Ali Khan said that the PTI has allowed Mehmood Achakzai to hold talks with political parties.

PTI leader also criticized postponement of the local councils’ election in Islamabad dubbing it a wrong decision.

“They had promised at the assembly’s floor that the election will not be postponed”, he said. “They have broken the promise made at the floor of the legislature”.