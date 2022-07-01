‘No mobile phone’ as guidelines issued for Punjab Assembly session

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly has issued guidelines for the session that is being convened on the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to elect chief minister Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the guidelines issued by the secretary Punjab Assembly, there will be a complete ban on guests accompanied by members of the assembly (MPA) and staff of the provincial assembly.

“The media will be allowed to cover the election of the chief minister through press gallery,” it said and added that there will be a complete ban on accompanying mobile phones top the House.

LHC verdict

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab as void, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi descended the majority verdict.

The high court has asked Governor Punjab to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on July 1st (Friday). “The assembly members’ votes recounted minus 25 defecting members,” the court ordered.

“Hamza Shahbaz’s decisions as chief minister will not be void,” the court further declared.

