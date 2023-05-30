33.9 C
No more CNG kits in school vans

Kashan Bhatti
By Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti
Kashan Bhatti

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to start an immediate crackdown to remove Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) kits from school vans and coasters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, a meeting was held under the supervision of the Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Memon, where the Sindh government decided to remove CNG kits from vehicles and take action against illegal bus stands.

Sharjeel Memon stated that an operation should be carried out on immediate basis to remove CNG kits from school vans and coasters.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon issued instructions to initiate crackdowns against illegal bus stands and file cases against involved individuals.

READ: Govt bans CNG school vans in Peshawar

The provincial minister directed that letters should be written to the concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners before taking action against illegal bus stands.

The Secretary of Transport also decided to register FIRs (First Information Reports) against those involved in operating illegal bus stands during the meeting.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the Transport Department should eliminate the illegal occupation of bus stands and seek assistance from relevant authorities.

