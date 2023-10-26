No more news gas connections, announces Energy Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Energy Minister Mohammad Ali has said that new gas connections neither feasible nor will be installed, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad energy minister said that in next one to two years domestic gas connections would have to shift on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

“The gas will only be supplied to power plants in future. The natural gas only used to be supplied to power plants in the world,” he pointed out.

Caretaker minister said that the hike in gas price will not soar the circulation debt. “Now the gas sector will not bear losses,” he said.

“International gas companies will not quit the country due to the circular debt and this step will enhance gas production,” minister said.

“The gas price for fertilizer sector has not been increased to avoid burdening farmers,” energy minister claimed. “The gas price for the industry will be at par with regional countries,” he said.

“A competitive environment has been created for promotion of industry in the country,” minister said.

“Past circular debt has been 4,500 billion rupees,” he added.

Energy minister said that poor has been most protected during gas prices hike. “57 percent domestic consumers’ tariff has been increased,” he said. Fifty-seven percent domestic consumers use 31 pct gas, minister said.

“Tariff of the highest consumers of gas has been brought at par with the LPG,” Mohammad Ali said.