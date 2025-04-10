No more junk food, soft drinks for school students

KARACHI: In a bid to promote healthy eating habits among students, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has issued a directive to educational institutions including schools in the province, urging them to ban the sale of unhealthy and junk food items on their premises.

In letters to the Secretary of School Education, College Education, and the Local Government Department, the Sindh Food Authority requested a ban on the sale of harmful food items in schools and colleges.

The Sindh Food Authority aims to prohibit the sale of fried foods like papad and colorful chips, as well as soft drinks and energy drinks, in educational institutions. The SFA emphasised the importance of enforcing a 2018 notification that prioritises students’ health and well-being.

The SFA directed administrations of schools and other educational institutions to ensure effective monitoring of canteens and food courts.

Earlier in February, the Peshawar administration has imposed a ban on sale of junk food near schools and aerial firing in the city, particularly airport surrounding areas

According to a notification, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar has enforced Section 144, prohibiting the sale of junk food within a 150-meter radius of schools.

Legal action will be taken against vendors selling substandard chips and other junk food items under Section 144, the notification read. “This order will remain in effect for 30 days.”

In addition, Section 144 has also been enforced around Peshawar Airport for two months, banning aerial firing, kite flying, pigeon flying, and the use of laser lights in the locality of the airport.

The notification read that laser lights and pigeon shops around the airport will also be prohibited. This decision has been made to ensure the safety of aircraft and the general public.