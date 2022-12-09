No more rom-com flicks for Ranbir Kapoor; Here’s why

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor hinted that his next film opposite Shraddha Kapoor will be his last rom-com flick.

In his latest appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, a month after becoming the father to baby Raha, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor spilt details of his two films on the slate when he said that he probably won’t do any more films in the light-hearted genre.

When asked about his role and more details regarding the untitled film by Luv Ranjan, starring Kapoor with the ‘Street Dancer’ actor, the former (without giving away much) said, “I don’t know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older.”

Luv Ranjan film is his last rom com most probably

Animal is very shocking and exciting ‘Acting’ project

Don’t miss the end where he says More movies now#RanbirKapoor

pic.twitter.com/pvspcN6793 — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) December 7, 2022

On his statement, Kapoor, 40, was cheered by the audience saying he is getting younger by each day.

To note, while the versatile actor has covered almost all genres in his career spanning 15 years, some of his top hits including ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Anjaana Anjaani’, ‘Barfi’ and ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ were all the rom-com flicks.

Speaking of age, Kapoor also shared his biggest insecurity at the festival and was heard saying, “My biggest insecurity is that when my children are 20 and 21, I will be 60 years old.”

“Will I be able to play football with them? Will I be able to run with them?” he regretted.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl last month. The celebrity couple named their daughter Raha, as announced in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s (of ‘Kabir Singh’ fame) ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking of the ‘crime thriller’ and a ‘gangster film’, he detailed the character as something which ‘is quite shocking’ and has ‘shades of grey’, something which he has ‘never done’ before.

